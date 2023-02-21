Delhi Woman Apprehended For Posting Fake Obscene Pictures For 'Revenge'

In order to take revenge, she created a fake ID, police said. (Representational)

A 19-year-old woman has been apprehended for allegedly posting morphed obscene pictures of another woman on social media in order to take revenge from the latter's brother, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the woman wanted to take revenge from the complainant's brother for maligning her image.

"The complainant alleged that someone posted her morphed obscene pictures on social media," a police officer said.

Derogatory messages along with the mobile number of the complainant's brother were also circulated on public platforms to harass and defame the siblings. Relatives of the complainant also received such vulgar messages, police said.

"During investigation, police found that the mobile phone number used in the crime was registered in the name of the 19-year-old woman's mother. The woman, a resident of Inderlok in north west Delhi, was apprehended on Saturday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

She told police that she knew the complainant's brother and that both of them were good friends. He, however, started maligning her image in the locality for unknown reasons.

Therefore, in order to take revenge, she created a fake ID and morphed obscene photos of the man with his sister and made inappropriate comments to defame his family, police said.

