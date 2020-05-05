23-Year-Old Delhi Woman Found Dead Inside Factory In Delhi: Police

A case has been registered and police are trying to arrest the accused (Representational)

A 23-year-old woman was found dead inside a factory in north Delhi's Narela area, the police said on Monday.

The owner of the factory informed the police that the factory was locked and a labourer named Anil (26), who was a resident of Punarwas Colony in Narela and used to live there during to lockdown, had gone missing.

"The police reached the spot and entered the factory by breaking its door. When they searched the premises, they found the body of a woman lying on the ground in a room on the second floor. She had been hit with an object on her head," a senior police officer said.

The object, which was used in the crime, was also lying there, police said.

During investigation, a woman named Mudha Devi, a resident of Narela, told the police that her husband Veerpal and their 23-year-old daughter along with a man identified as Anil, who used to live with the family and worked in the factory, went to buy ration on Sunday, the police said.

Anil was in a relationship with the woman, who was found dead, for the last couple of years and wanted to marry her. On Sunday, Anil had an altercation with the woman, following which he hit her on her forehead and fled.

The body was sent to the mortuary. A case has been registered and the police are trying to arrest the accused.