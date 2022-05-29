Partly Cloudy Sky Likely In Delhi Today

Delhi weather: The city's air quality was recorded in the poor category this morning. (File)

The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather office has predicted partly cloudy sky during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius.

The humidity was 61 per cent at 8.30 am.

The city's air quality was recorded in the poor category on Sunday morning with the AQI clocking 287 at 8 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 'moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

