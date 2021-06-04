Dusty Winds, Light Rain In Delhi

Delhi witnessed dusty winds on Friday, followed by light rains. (Photo Credits: Ashok Mahale/NDTV)

Delhi witnessed dusty winds on Friday, followed by light rain. The rain brought much-needed relief to Delhiites reeling under hot and humid conditions.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.1 degrees Celsius on Friday, a notch below the season's average.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy skies for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, the national capital recorded a high of 38.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal temperature, and a low of 24.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal temperature for this time of the year.