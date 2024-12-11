Delhi Records Coldest Morning Of Season As Temperature Drops To 4.9 Degrees

Delhi today recorded the coldest morning of the season, with the temperature falling to 4.9 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity level at 8.30 am stood at 64 per cent while the mercury is expected to settle around 23 degrees Celsius.

As the temperature continues to be in single digits in the national capital, homeless people have taken refuge at night shelters. At these shelters, they are provided with beds, blankets, food and first aid.

According to officials, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to the homeless.

Air quality in Delhi remained in the poor category this morning, even as the readings were closer to the moderate range.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was measured at 209 at 7 am in Delhi today.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', between 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', between 101 and 200 as 'moderate', between 201 and 300 as 'poor', between 301 and 400 'very poor', and above 400 as 'severe' as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Out of the 39 monitoring stations, only RK Puram recorded air quality in the 'severe' category.

On Tuesday at 7 am, 8.0 degrees Celsius was recorded in the national capital. The Indian Meteorological Department predicted colder nights ahead with Delhi's minimum temperature likely to drop to 6 degrees Celsius by December 12.

The temperature in the Jammu and Kashmir capital Srinagar has dipped below zero degrees.

According to the IMD, Srinagar recorded -0.8 degrees Celsius at 8.30 am.

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir recorded a maximum of 10 degrees Celsius and a minimum of -2 degrees Celsius, along with a partly cloudy sky.

A cold wave has also gripped North Indian hill town Shimla and its surrounding regions following a fresh spell of snowfall.