Sun Beats Down On Delhi, Light Showers Expected In Evening

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius (File)

It was a sunny Monday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 29.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the weather office said.

"It will be a generally sunny day with chances of light rains in the evening," an India Meteorological Department official (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 58 per cent.

Sunday's maximum temperature settled at 36.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.