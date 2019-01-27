Fog Delays 13 Trains To Delhi, Air Quality Poor

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover around 19 degrees Celsius. (FILE PHOTO)

India's capital Delhi woke up to a cold and foggy Sunday morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 5.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, the weather office said.

The overall air quality of Delhi remained in the 'poor' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 218, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting.

"The sky will remain clear throughout the day," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover around 19 degrees Celsius.

At least 13 trains heading to Delhi were delayed on Sunday morning due to fog.

At 8.30 am, humidity was recorded 100 per cent while visibility was at 400 metres.

On Saturday, Delhi's maximum and minimum temperature was recorded three notches below the average at 19.2 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively.