Homeless Move To Night Shelters As Chilly Winds Grip Delhi

As strong and chilly winds grip Delhi, the homeless in Delhi have started moving inside the night shelters set up by the government.

Scores of poor including women, migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, spend nights in the shelter homes in the national capital each year during the winter season.

Today the minimum and maximum temperature in Delhi would be around 9 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity in the area would be around 80 per cent, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD).

For the next two days, dense fog is likely to cover the capital and the temperature would oscillate between 9 degrees Celsius to 19 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather department, dense to very dense fog was reported in isolated pockets over east Uttar Pradesh.

"Dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab and west Rajasthan and moderate to dense fog in isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh and Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and west Madhya Pradesh," the weather department said in its All-India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Due to favourable meteorological conditions, dense to very dense fog is very likely during morning hours over plains of northwest India and northeast India during next 2-3 days, the weather forecast agency said.