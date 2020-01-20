Delhi Records Minimum Of 8.3 Degree Celsius, Light Rain Likely On Tuesday

The air quality of Delhi remained in the poor category with AQI of 262 in the morning (File)

The minimum temperature in Delhi rose slightly on Monday morning due to cloud cover, the weather department said.

The city recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius, up from 7 degrees Celsius recorded on Sunday and one notch more than normal for this time of the year, the weather department said.

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 17 degrees Celsius.

Light rains are expected in Delhi on Tuesday due to a fresh western disturbance affecting the northwestern region of the country.

The air quality of Delhi remained in the poor category with AQI of 262 in the morning.