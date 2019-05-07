Delhi Temperature Likely To Cross 42-Degree Mark Today

The Met office has forecast mainly clear skies for the day. (FILE PHOTO)

Delhi woke up to a hot and humid Tuesday morning with the weather department predicting that the temperature will cross the 42-degree mark in some parts of the city.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, while the humidity level was 47 per cent," an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Met office has forecast mainly clear skies for the day.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at around 42 and 22 degrees respectively," the weather department said.

BP Yadav, head of IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre, had yesterday said the temperature in Delhi will continue to rise for the next three days as "we foresee no rainfall or thunderstorm".

On Monday, the capital recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees, two notches below normal.

