Heavy Rain Expected In Delhi Tonight, Orange Alert Issued

Moderate to heavy rain accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms is predicted in the national capital on Wednesday night, the weather office said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for rain in the city. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 82 per cent.

Delhi's minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees above the normal, according to the weather department.

The maximum temperature for the day is expected to settle at 36 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The IMD predicted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, moderate to heavy rainfall, and gusty winds with the speed between 40 to 50 kilometres per hour during night.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 80. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

