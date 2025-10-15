Delhi's Air Quality Remains 'Poor' As Temperature Settles Below Normal

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'poor category' for the second consecutive day on Wednesday morning, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 210.

An AQI reading of 201 was recorded on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday settled at 18.3 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius, with the weather department forecasting "mist haze" in morning hours and mainly clear sky later.

The relative humidity was 89 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

