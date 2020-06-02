Cloudy Skies Bring Temperature Down In Delhi, No Heat Wave Till June 8

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum of 36.9 degrees Celsius today. (File)

A partly cloudy sky kept the mercury in check in Delhi today, while the weather department said there will be no heat wave in Delhi-NCR before June 8.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the national capital, recorded a maximum of 36.9 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal. The Palam Observatory recorded a high of 37.6 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department has predicted very light rain or thundershower with winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour on Wednesday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 36 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

With another western disturbance expected to affect the weather in northwest India starting Wednesday evening, a heat wave is not expected to return to Delhi-NCR before June 8, the weather department said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting center, said the mercury will remain below 40 degrees Celsius over most places and heatwave conditions will not return for the period.

A fresh western disturbance and southwesterly winds along with the formation of a low pressure system in the Arabian Sea will bring moisture to Delhi-NCR, Srivastava said.

These two systems will lead to thunderstorm and light rains over Delhi-NCR between June 3 and June 5.

"A heat wave is unlikely over northwest India till June 8," he said.