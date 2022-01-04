Delhi Ups Restrictions Amid Omicron Surge. See List

New Delhi: Amid a spike in Covid cases driven by the fast-spreading Omicron strain, Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today announced weekend curfew and several other restrictions in the national capital.
Here is what is allowed and what is not
Weekend curfew will remain in place from Friday night to Monday morning.
Buses and Delhi Metro allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity, but all passengers must wear masks.
Government offices, other than those part of essential services, will be asked to switch to work from home mode.
Private offices will be allowed 50 per cent attendance and the remaining workforce must work from home.
Essential services, including supply of food items and medicines, will continue uninterrupted.