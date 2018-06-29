Delhi University Releases 3rd Cut Off, English And Economics On Offer

With close to half of total seats already taken across 60 plus colleges of the university, many colleges still issued cut-off for the courses like English and Economics

Delhi | | Updated: June 29, 2018 23:41 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi University Releases 3rd Cut Off, English And Economics On Offer

Many DU colleges have closed admissions (File)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. LSR College offered English Honours at 97.25%, Economics at 97.5%
  2. Hans Raj College offered English at 95.75%, Economics at 97%
  3. Hindu College asked for 96.75% in English and 97.50% in Economics

The Delhi University on Friday issued its third cut-off list with many popular colleges still offering seats for popular courses.

With close to half of total seats already taken across 60 plus colleges of the university, many colleges still issued cut-off for the courses like English and Economics.

Lady Shri Ram College offered English Honours and Economics at 97.25 and 97.5 per cent, while the same two courses were offered by Hans Raj College at 95.75 and 97 per cent. Shri Ram College of Commerce, which teaches only two courses (Economics and B.com Honours), closed admission in both by the second cut off.

While it closed admission in most other courses, Hindu College asked for 96.75 and 97.50 per cent for English and Economics.

For more Delhi news, click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi UniversityDU AdmissionAdmissions 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................