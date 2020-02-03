Delhi Cop Taken "Hostage" On Car Bonnet For 2 Km, Video Goes Viral

The cop was injured in the incident, officials said.

To catch a man from trying to escape the traffic police at a security check in Delhi, an official jumped atop his car's bonnet but was dragged by the accused for almost two kilometers.

A video of the incident, which took place in November last year, was recently shared widely on social media and has prompted officials to start an investigation.

According to the sources in the Delhi traffic police, the cops were checking papers of vehicles at Nangloi Chowk when a man's car came from the another side. The police asked the man to stop but after slowing down a little, he sped the car and tried to flee.

To stop him, a traffic police official -- identified as Sunil -- jumped atop the bonnet of his car.

The incident took place in November last year, but it's video went viral only recently.

Instead of stopping the vehicle, the accused increased the speed and dragged the cop for about two kilometres. The co-passenger in the car recorded the incident on his mobile phone, in which the cop can be seen hanging onto the hood of the vehicle.

After requests, the man slowed down and allowed the cop to get off the car. He then fled from the spot.

