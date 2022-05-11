Delhi To Soon Have Mega Liquor Vends With Tasting Rooms

These converted retail vends may also be allowed to sell ancilliary products. (Representational)

Delhiites may soon have an altogether different shopping experience in mega liquor vends spread over more than 5000 square feet with merchandise like cigars, liquor chocolates and art paintings on sale, besides having tasting rooms, officials said on Tuesday.

The minimum and maximum size of retail liquor stores in the city were fixed to 500 square feet and 2000 square feet by the new Excise Policy being implemented by the Delhi government from November last year.

Delhi government's group of ministers (GoM) has made several recommendations for formulating Excise Policy 2022-23, including increasing the maximum size of retail vends to 5000 and above, officials said.

The minimum size of 500 square feet mandated by Excise Policy 2021-22 for retail vends to provide walk in experience to customers should be maintained, the GoM recommended in its meeting last month.

"However, the upper limit of 2000 square feet may be increased to 5000 square feet," it said as per an official document.

The GoM further recommended that in case licensees intend to open retail vend of more than 5000 square feet size, then an additional annual license fee of Rs 5 crore will be applicable.

"Such vends will be converted from L-7 V to L-7MV license providing the customers a better experience," the document said.

These converted retail vends may also be allowed to sell ancilliary products including cigars, liquor chocolates, art paintings, high value merchandise such as bottle openers, ice boxes, bar glasses and other gift items, it said.

Approximately 29 per cent of the space may be allocated for the merchandise in the converted vend. These vends can set up a tasting room within the premises. These rooms may only have training and tasting sessions and will not be used to serve liquor to consumers, added the document. The recommendations of the GoM will become part of the Excise Policy 2022-23 after approval of the Delhi Cabinet, added the officials.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)