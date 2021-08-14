Delhi To Redesign, Beautify Roads According To European Standards: Arvind Kejriwal

The chief minister visited a pilot project on the Chirag Delhi-Sheikh Saray stretch.

The Delhi government will redesign and beautify 540 kilometre-long roads in the national capital according to European standards, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today.

The chief minister visited a pilot project which he said was on the nearly 800-meter-long Chirag Delhi-Sheikh Saray stretch. He said the stretch will be evaluated and its shortcomings will be rectified.

"Now, we will undertake beautification and redesigning of 540 kms of 100 feet wide roads on the line of European standards under the first phase," he said.

The agencies of the Delhi government, including the Public Works Department, own 1,280 kilometre-long roads in the city.

दिल्ली की सड़कों को रीडिज़ाइन और सुंदर बनाया जा रहा है। आज एक सड़क के Sample डिज़ाइन का निरीक्षण किया। अब 540 KM लम्बी सड़कों का सौंदर्यीकरण करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/u7qHDgyhUc — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 14, 2021

"The roads of Delhi are being beautified and redesigned. Inspected a sample design of a road today. Now, we will beautify 540 km long roads," he tweeted after the visit.

