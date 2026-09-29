Delhi To Get 3 New Underpasses Today: Faster Travel From Nehru Place To Greater Kailash

South Delhi is set to get relief from its chronic traffic congestion. The Barapullah Phase-III corridor will soon open to the public, while the Delhi government is set to construct two new flyovers to ease congestion. These include the extension of the Modi Mill Flyover to Kalkaji and the construction of a parallel flyover at the Savitri Cinema junction.

Public Works Minister Parvesh Verma said the projects, estimated to cost Rs 371 crore, will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Once completed, they are expected to reduce traffic congestion in Govindpuri, Kalkaji, CR Park, Nehru Place and surrounding areas. The government aims to complete both projects within 24 to 30 months.

Modi Mill Flyover To Be Extended, Boosting Connectivity In South Delhi

The Delhi government plans to extend the Modi Mill Flyover to Kalkaji to improve connectivity across South Delhi and reduce traffic congestion. At present, vehicles heading towards Kalkaji, Nehru Place and Okhla often encounter heavy traffic after descending from the flyover.

As part of the project, a 1.5-km-long, six-lane elevated corridor will be constructed, featuring 9-metre-wide carriageways on both sides. The new corridor is expected to provide a smoother and faster commute through some of the capital's busiest stretches.

Areas Covered Under The Project

Captain Gaur Marg

Maa Anandmai Marg

Lotus Temple Road

Masjid Moth Road

Nehru Place Bus Depot

New Flyover At Savitri Cinema Junction

Under the second project, a new flyover will be built at the Savitri Cinema junction. Located near Greater Kailash and Chittaranjan Park, the junction is among the busiest in Delhi and experiences heavy traffic volumes throughout the day.

A three-lane, 900-metre-long one-way flyover will be constructed parallel to the existing carriageway. Of this, 435 metres will be fully elevated. The flyover will primarily facilitate traffic moving from IIT Delhi towards Modi Mill, effectively creating a dual-carriageway corridor and making travel smoother.

Better Connectivity To Faridabad And Noida

The two projects are expected to benefit not only South Delhi residents but also commuters travelling to and from Faridabad and Noida. Those using Maa Anandmai Marg or the Sarai Kale Khan-Ashram stretch to access the Outer Ring Road will enjoy signal-free travel, reducing journey times.

The projects will also improve connectivity for commuters travelling through Kalkaji, Chirag Delhi and Govindpuri.

Three Underpasses At Mukarba Chowk

Three new underpasses will also be opened at Mukarba Chowk, improving connectivity to Rohini, Badli, Jahangirpuri, Azadpur, Prashant Vihar and Samaypur Badli. The development will create a signal-free corridor and benefit motorists travelling along the Outer Ring Road towards Narela, Bawana, Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar and National Highway 44.

The underpasses are expected to eliminate traffic bottlenecks at Mukarba Chowk and make travel smoother and faster. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the three underpasses along with the Barapullah Phase-III corridor today.

Target Completion In Two-And-A-Half Years

The Public Works Department (PWD) aims to complete the projects within the next two and a half years, or 24 to 30 months. To minimise inconvenience during construction, the department will install crash barriers, improved signage and reflective night-visibility markers.

A new drainage system will also be developed to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon, while the flyovers and associated infrastructure will be beautified as part of the project.