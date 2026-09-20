DND To Sector 60 In 10 Minutes? Noida's New Elevated Road To Cut Travel Time

Delhi-Noida travel could become much quicker with a new elevated road planned between the Rajnigandha Underpass and Sector 60. The proposed six-lane corridor is expected to cut travel time between the DND side and Sector 60 to around 10 minutes, compared with nearly 30 minutes during heavy traffic at present. The project, estimated to cost around Rs 700 crore, has moved ahead with the approval of its revised alignment. However, construction is yet to begin as the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is still being prepared by IIT Roorkee.

Where Will The Elevated Road Run?

The proposed elevated road will begin near the Rajnigandha Underpass in Noida's Sector 3 and run along Master Plan Road-1.

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The route will pass through key areas including Sector 3, Sector 10, the Sector 12-22 T-point and Sector 57 before reaching Sector 60. At Sector 60, the elevated corridor will connect with Master Plan Road-2.

The alignment has been extended by around 1.5 km from the earlier proposal, taking the total length of the elevated stretch to approximately 6 km.

DND To Sector 60 In Around 10 Minutes

For commuters travelling from the DND side towards Noida's northern sectors, the new road could provide a faster alternative to the existing route. The elevated corridor is planned as a signal-free stretch, allowing vehicles to bypass several busy intersections in central Noida. According to estimates, a journey that can take around 30 minutes during congestion could be reduced to about 10 minutes once the road becomes operational.

The project could also make travel easier for people heading between South Delhi, central Noida, Sector 57, Sector 60 and nearby industrial areas.

How Will Greater Noida West Residents Benefit?

The proposed road could also help commuters from Greater Noida West and the 7X sectors travelling towards Delhi.

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Traffic from these areas often moves through central Noida before reaching the DND route. A direct elevated connection could help vehicles avoid some of the busy junctions around the Rajnigandha area and other parts of central Noida.

When Will The Road Open?

There is no confirmed construction or opening date yet. The Noida Authority approved the revised alignment in July after IIT Roorkee presented its feasibility assessment. IIT Roorkee is now preparing the DPR, which will lay out the project's technical and construction details. After the DPR is completed, the project will require further approvals and the selection of a contractor before construction can begin.