Viral Video: In Japan You Can Drive A Mini Train For Just Rs 360

Japan is known for its fast and well managed railway system, but have you ever wondered what it feels like to sit in the driver's seat of a train? You can now get a taste of that experience at The Railway Museum in Saitama, located close to Tokyo.

The museum has a Miniature Train experience, allowing visitors to drive their own mini locomotive on a 300 metre track. The train can carry up to three passengers, while the driver gets a speedometer and brake pressure gauge similar to those found in a real train.

The experience is not just about having fun. Visitors can also learn about Japan's railway rules and understand how drivers keep passengers safe during a journey.

If you want to drive the mini train at The Railway Museum in Saitama, it is better to plan and book in advance. The experience has become popular with visitors, so slots may fill up quickly. You can try reserving a slot through The Railway Museum's official website. Another option is to use The Railway Museum Raffle app, where visitors can enter a raffle for a chance to get a booking.

As per reports, the Miniature Train experience costs JPY 600 (approximately Rs 360). If you only want to explore the museum without taking the mini train ride, the museum entry costs JPY 1500 (approximately Rs 900).

The Railway Museum has much more to offer than the mini train experience. The museum is divided into five different stations, each focusing on a different part of Japan's railway story.

At the Rolling Stock Station, visitors can see historic trains up close. The Science Station explains the basic principles and technology behind how railways work. At the Job Station, visitors can learn about different railway jobs and experience safety-related activities.

The History Station takes visitors through the development of Japan's railway system and shows how it has changed over the years. The Future Station looks ahead and encourages visitors to think about how railway travel can develop in the coming years.