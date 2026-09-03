Meet 17-Year-Old Aditi Paudel, Japan's First Literacy Ambassador

A 17-year-old high school student in Tokyo has taken on a unique role after being named Japan's first literacy ambassador by the World Literacy Foundation.

Aditi Paudel, a high school senior, has joined the foundation's Youth Ambassador Programme, which brings together young people from around the world to promote literacy and encourage reading. The programme has around 900 participants aged 16 to 25 from 101 countries.

Paudel was born in Japan but spent the first part of her childhood in Nepal. She later returned to Japan and had to learn Japanese again. Her experiences growing up between the two countries helped shape her interest in languages, books and education.

How Did Aditi Paudel Develop Her Love For Reading?

Paudel's interest in reading started when she was very young. One of her earliest memories is of her grandfather handing her a newspaper written in Devanagari script when she was still in preschool.

The script was difficult to read, but Paudel was able to make sense of the text, surprising those around her. That experience became an important memory for her and helped build her confidence as a reader.

After returning to Japan, books remained an important part of her life. Her father also encouraged her reading habit by regularly buying her books. She particularly enjoyed fantasy stories, including Enid Blyton's The Wishing-Chair series.

Why Was Aditi Chosen As Literacy Ambassador?

Paudel is the first ambassador from Japan to be appointed under the World Literacy Foundation's 12-year-old youth programme, The Japan Times reported.

World Literacy Foundation CEO and founder Andrew Kay said Paudel was chosen for her leadership, passion for literacy and commitment to empowering young people in Japan.

For Paudel, reading is not only about enjoying books. Her interest in literacy is also connected to education and equal opportunities for young people.

Book That Inspired Aditi Paudel

One book that had a strong impact on Paudel was Malala Yousafzai's I Am Malala. The book strengthened her interest in girls' education and women's empowerment.

As Japan's first literacy ambassador in the programme, Paudel will work with other young ambassadors and encourage young people to develop a habit of reading.

Her journey, from reading a newspaper with her grandfather as a preschooler to representing Japan in an international literacy programme at 17, has given her a story that goes beyond academic achievement.