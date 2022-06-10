Delhi At 43.5 Degrees, 4 Above Normal - And No Respite Soon

Delhi Heat Wave: The relative humidity oscillated between 36 and 16 per cent.

There was no let up in the heatwave conditions in the national capital, with the maximum temperature settling at 43.5 degrees celsius on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

It was four notches above the normal for this part of the year. The Safdarjung base station recorded a minimum temperature of 29.8 degrees celsius, two notches above the normal, the IMD said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 36 and 16 per cent, according to the department.

The IMD has predicted no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over northwest and central India for the next 48 days.

"No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over northwest & central India during next 48 hours and gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C thereafter," the IMD said in its daily bulletin.

The weather office has also predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder and lightning for Saturday.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be 30 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius respectively.

Northwest and central India is reeling under a heatwave spell since June 2 due to an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds.

"The ongoing heatwave spell is less intense as compared to those recorded in April-end and May, but the area of impact is almost equal," senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said.

Pre-monsoon activity is predicted over east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha from June 12, but north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north MP will continue to record above normal temperatures till June 15, the IMD official said.

"Parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, may report a marginal relief on June 11-12. There will be cloudy weather over the weekend but rainfall is unlikely," he added.

Meanwhile, The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the poor (315) category around 7 pm, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.