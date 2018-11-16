19-Year-Old Allegedly Beaten To Death Over Parking In Delhi's Sultanpuri

A scuffle broke out and the victim was beaten up badly, police say (Representational)

A 19-year-old man was beaten to death after he intervened in an argument over a parking issue, involving his cousin, in Outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday around 3.30 pm at a market place in the area.

The victim, Varun, was thrashed by Mannu, his brother Ravi and some other people, who are at large, police said.

On Thursday, Jatin and his friend Deepanker were at the market when Mannu along with his friend came there on a scooter and stopped the vehicle in front of them, he said.

Police said a heated argument broke out between them after Jatin asked Mannu to park his scooter somewhere else.

A scuffle broke out between both gangs and Varun was allegedly beaten up badly.

Varun became unconscious and was admitted to the Jaipur Golden Hospital. He suffered injuries to his ribs and had severe internal bleeding. He died during treatment, police added.

Initially, a case of attempt to murder was registered, but after his death, a murder case was registered, police said.

Police are trying to to arrest the accused.