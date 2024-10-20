Delhi Woman, 3 Sons Arrested For Beating Man To Death On Theft Suspicion

Police have arrested the woman and her three sons in a case of murder by a group. (Representational)

A 30-year-old man was beaten to death in northwest Delhi's Rohini on the suspicion of theft, the police have said. A woman and her three sons have been arrested in this connection, police said.

The incident, police said, took place around 4 am yesterday. Sandip, a labourer originally from Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, entered a house late on Friday night. The family members caught him, suspected that he intended to commit theft and beat him up brutally with sticks.

"A woman identified as Sunita and her three sons Sumit, Amit and Vineet caught hold of Sandeep and thrashed him with sticks, leaving him critically injured," a senior police officer said, according to news agency PTI.

The accused put Sandip into an e-rickshaw and dumped him at an isolated spot and fled. Their neighbours spotted them and informed the police. On reaching the place, a police team took Sandip to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, the police officer said.

Sunita and her three sons have been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section relating to murder by a group.

Police are now scanning CCTV footage of the locality to establish the chain of events.

Sandip's family members in Shahjahanpur have been informed and police are waiting for them to reach Delhi so that they can proceed with the post-mortem and further procedures.