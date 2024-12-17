Delhi Man Finds Wife, Lover Together At Home, Tears Out His Nails, Kills Him

According to the victim's uncle, Bunty, the accused had beaten up Ritik brutally. (Representational)

A Delhi man who found his wife with another man allegedly tortured and beat the man to death, the police said on Monday. Ritik Verma, 21, was found with wounds all over his body; even his nails had been pulled out, the police said.

The incident took place at Shastri Park in Northeast Delhi. "On Monday at about 11 am, when he was caught with the woman at her home, her husband got angry and beat his wife and Ritik Verma black and blue," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Rakesh Paweriya.

The two had allegedly been in a relationship for a couple of months.

Ritik was brutally assaulted, according to his uncle. "They also tore out Ritik's nails and tortured him badly. He had injuries on every part of his body," the uncle said.

A neighbour told the police that Ritik and the woman were both assaulted by her husband. Ritik was beaten up by more than one person, he claimed.

Ritik was taken to a hospital by his relatives. He was later referred to another hospital, where he died during treatment.

"The victim died of his injuries during treatment around 9 pm," the police said, adding that he could not give any statement on the assault.

Ritik, who used to drive a tempo, was the only son of his parents.

