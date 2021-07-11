Software Engineer Among 3 Arrested For Extorting Money From Businessman: Police

The arrests of all the three accused were made by Delhi Police's Crime Branch. (Representational)

A software engineer and his two associates have been arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 1 crore from a businessman and threatening to upload his morphed pictures on social media platforms, the police said on Sunday.

The main accused, Raj Kishor Singh, a software engineer based in Gurgaon, fell into bad company owing to his lavish lifestyle, they said.

He opened a Spa and recruited women for call girl services. To meet his expenses, he used them to lure rich and wealthy businessmen, shoot their intimate pictures or videos and demanded money from them after threatening to upload them if they failed to pay up, they said.

Police said Singh along with Aryan Dixit (28) and another female associate, also a software engineer by profession, would target wealthy businessmen through "Tinder app". The woman would initiate chats to lure the victim and later fix up a meeting, the police said.

"During the meeting, the woman used to place the camera hidden in his handbag discreetly in the room and captured the intimate videos and pictures. After a few days, the victim used to get an extortion call from Singh who threatened to upload the videos and pictures on the social media platforms if the demanded money was not paid," a senior police officer said.

The arrests of all the three accused were made by Delhi Police's Crime Branch after it received a complaint from the businessman.

In the complaint, the businessman stated that he had received calls from an unknown person who was demanding Rs 1 crore from him and threatening to publish his nude and morphed pictures along with a woman on social media sites, according to the police.

Senior police officer Manoj C said during the investigation, technical surveillance was mounted, manual information was collected and location of the suspect was identified.

"A raid was conducted and one of the suspects identified as Rajkishor Singh was arrested from Gurgaon who disclosed his involvement and revealed names of his two associates."

Another raid was conducted at DLF Phase II in Gurgaon from where the woman was arrested while her co-accused and friend Aryan Dixit was arrested from south Delhi's Chhatarpur, he said.

During the search of their flat, two handbag fitted with spy camera, memory card, USB Pen Drive, laptop containing videos and pictures of victims, one mobile phone used to make extortion calls to the victim was also recovered, he added.

Police said Dixit, who is an MBA graduate has his own online garment business. Singh was also previously arrested in a case registered at Connaught police station, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)