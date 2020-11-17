Elderly Woman Arrested For Selling Illicit Liquor In Delhi: Police

A total of 246 quarter bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from her possession, police said.

The accused has been identified as Sunari Devi, a resident of Rajasthani Camp. (Representational)

New Delhi:

A 65-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly selling illicit liquor in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Sunari Devi, a resident of Rajasthani Camp, they said.

Around 4.45 pm on Sunday, a police patrol team reached near Janta Flats, Sarita Vihar, where they were tipped off that a woman was in possession of illicit liquor in Rajasthani Camp, a senior police officer said.

Newsbeep

The woman, who was sitting in front of her jhuggi with a plastic bag, was apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that she bought the liquor from an unknown person in Suraj Kund, Faridabad. She has been arrested under the same offence earlier as well, the DCP added. 

