Man Dead, Driver Injured As Car Hits Parked Truck In Delhi

The police said they are scanning CCTV cameras installed near the accident spot. (Representational)

A 31-year-old man was killed while his driver was injured after their car rammed into a parked truck in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area on Tuesday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Deepak Gulati, they said, adding that his driver, Raja alias Shahzad (38), has been admitted to a hospital.

No one was present inside the EDMC truck which had a flat tyre and was found parked on the road, police said.

According to the police, Uttam Nagar-resident Gulati was travelling to a Sabzi Mandi with his driver Raja when the accident took place.

The injured persons were immediately shifted to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where Gulati was declared brought dead. His driver was referred to another hospital where he is presently under treatment, said Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).

The parked truck was found to be registered in the name of JS Enviro Services Pvt. Ltd, she said.

"We have registered a case under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code," she said.

The police said footage from CCTV cameras installed in and near the accident spot are being scanned to ascertain the sequence of events.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)