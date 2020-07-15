Delhi Reports 1,606 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In A Day

The number of active cases on Tuesday stood at 18,664 (File)

Delhi recorded 1,606 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.15 lakh, while the death count from the disease climbed to 3,446, authorities said.

Thirty-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

This is the fourth consecutive day when fresh cases have been reported in the range of 1,000-2,000.

The number of active cases on Tuesday stood at 18,664, down from 19,017 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, till date.

The death count from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,411 on Monday.

The bulletin on Tuesday said the death count from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,446 and the total number of cases has mounted to 1,15,346.