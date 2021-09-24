Delhi Records Zero Covid Deaths, 24 New Cases In A Day; Positivity Rate 0.03%

Delhi recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 24 fresh cases in last 24 hours (Representational)

The national capital recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 24 fresh cases of viral infection in a day with the positivity rate dropping to 0.03 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Friday.

Three fatalities due to the coronavirus infection have been reported this month, one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Delhi stands at 25,085.

On Friday, 24 Covid infections were recorded with the case positivity rate dipping 0.03 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin. A total of 69,465 tests -- 46,555 RT-PCR and 22,910 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, it said.

The cumulative COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi so far stood at 14,38,658. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

On Thursday, 48 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, while on the day before, 30 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent. On Tuesday, 39 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

The Daily Covid case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate was 0.04 per cent.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)