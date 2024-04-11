Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 39 Degrees Celsius

The heat index forecast for next 24 hours is expected to be less than 40 degrees. (Representational)

The national capital on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity oscillated between 77 per cent and 33 per cent during the day.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies on Friday, with minimum and maximum temperatures likely to settle at 21 and 39 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The heat index forecast for the next 24 hours is expected to be less than 40 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD data, the maximum temperature in Delhi has been near 40 degrees Celsius for the past three days, with the mercury settling at 40.1 degrees Celsius in Najafgarh on Thursday.

