Delhi Records Highest Rainfall In Last Decade In August: Weather Office

The all-time record for August rainfall in Delhi stands at 583.3 mm in 1961: IMD (File)

August 2024 is shaping up to be one of the wettest months in the national capital, with the city recording 269.9 mm of rainfall so far, marking the highest rainfall in the last decade, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi received 269.9 mm of rainfall by August 22, surpassing the previous high recorded in August 2014, according to data from the IMD.

In addition to the total rainfall, the number of rainy days in Delhi has also exceeded expectations. The mean number of rainy days, defined as days with more than 2.4 mm of rainfall, is typically 10.2 days for August in the Safdarjung area.

However, this year has already seen 11 rainy days by August 22, indicating the unusual intensity of this year's monsoon.

The IMD data reveals that before 2024, the highest August rainfall in recent years was recorded in 2013 with 321 mm and in 2012 with 378 mm.

The all-time record for August rainfall in Delhi stands at 583.3 mm in 1961, according to the IMD data.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius, 2.4 notches above the normal, according to the weather department. The humidity level stood at 62 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky and light rain accompanied by thunderstorms for Friday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 36 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

For the next seven days, the weathermen have forecast rainfall varying from light to moderate, accompanied by thunderstorms.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)