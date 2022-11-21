Delhi Records Coldest Morning Of Season, Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

The air quality index (AQI) at 9.10 am on Monday was recorded at 316.

Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the season so far on Monday as the temperature fell to 8.9 degrees Celsius, while the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category.

Monday's temperature was lower than Saturday's minimum of 9 degrees Celsius, which was then the lowest for the season.

The air quality index (AQI) at 9.10 am on Monday was recorded at 316.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 86 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)