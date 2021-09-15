Delhi Records 57 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death

14.12 lakh patients have recovered from Covid till now in Delhi. (File)

Delhi recorded 57 fresh COVID-19 cases today, at a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, and zero deaths, according to data shared by the health department.

The national capital has recorded only one death due to the infection in September so far.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally of the city climbed to 14,38,345, of which over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the disease so far. The deaths stand at 25,083, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests conducted on Tuesday stood at 74,199, it said.

The national capital recorded zero deaths due to the coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 38 fresh infections at a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent. Delhi had recorded 17 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 28 last year, and zero deaths on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 percent.

On Sunday, the city reported 22 COVID-19 cases and zero deaths due to the infection. On Saturday, it reported 57 Covid cases.

The Wednesday bulletin said that there are 404 active cases in Delhi, up from 400 the previous day, while 95 patients are in home isolation, a slight decline from 98 a day ago.

The number of containment zones stands at 93, same as the previous day.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the problem.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The city government has been ramping up health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave of coronavirus in April and May.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate up to 37,000 cases a day and to become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply.

Around 7,000 ICU beds are also being added at government health care facilities in Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sarita Vihar, Sultanpuri, Raghuveer Nagar, and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and Chacha Nehru Hospital. At present, there are 10,000 ICU beds in the capital.

According to government data, 1,5336113 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the capital since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 1.09 crore people have received at least one dose.