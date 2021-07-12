Delhi Records 45 New Covid Cases, Lowest Single-Day Count In Over A Year

A total of 55,019 Covid tests, including 43,661 RT-PCR tests, were conducted in a day in Delhi. (File)

Delhi today recorded 45 COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in over a year, and three deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, a health department bulletin said.

According to covid19India.org, a crowd-sourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15 last year.

Delhi has recorded 14,35,128 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started last year. Over 14.09 lakh patients have recovered so far. The death count stands at 25,018, the bulletin said.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 53 cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent and three deaths. On Saturday, the city had recorded 76 cases with a positivity rate of 0.19 per cent and one death. On Friday, the national capital had recorded 81 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent and three deaths.

As many as 244 people are under home isolation in Delhi while the number of containment zones stands at 526, the bulletin said.

There are 693 active cases in the city, it said.

A total of 55,019 tests, including 43,661 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day.

Delhi faced a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives daily. The rapid rise in the number of cases led to a shortage of medical oxygen at various city hospitals.

On April 20, the city had reported a record 28,395 cases. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. At 448, the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)