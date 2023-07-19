Traffic Returns To Normal Near Red Fort After Days Due To Floods

Movement of traffic normalised on the road near Red Fort.

Vehicular movement on the road near the Red Fort returned to normalcy this morning, days after it was halted after severe water-logging and flood conditions as the Yamuna river continued to be in spate, officials said.

Water reached the Ring Road at the backside of the Red Fort earlier Thursday as the Yamuna River continued to flow above the danger level.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Yamuna River was recorded below the danger level today. It was recorded at 205.25 meters at 6 am today against 205.35 meters at 7 pm yesterday. At 3 pm yesterday, it was recorded at 205.26 meters.

A "slight rise" was recorded in the river's water level on Monday due to rains that lashed some areas of Haryana on Monday.

The danger mark for the river stands at 205.33 meters. The Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger mark at 5 pm on July 10.

Meanwhile, as the situation is gradually getting back to track in Delhi, the State Government has lifted the ban on entry of heavy vehicles into the national capital, effective today.

"Considering the improvement of the flood situation and descending water level of Yamuna River, it has been decided by the competent authorities to withdraw all the restrictions imposed as per the orders on July 13th and 17th with effect from July 19th," read the official statement.

Earlier, in an order issued on July 13, the entry of heavy vehicles into Delhi was restricted from the Singhu border, Badarpur border, Loni border and Chilla border owing to waterlogging. However, heavy vehicles carrying food items and essentials were excluded from it.

However, several areas in the national capital are still grappling with water logging and flood-like situations. Visuals showed the areas near Rajghat reeling under water, earlier today.

Considering the prevailing situation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 17 teams for rescue work in flood-affected districts in Delhi. 1606 people have been rescued.

b Moreover, 7241 people and 956 livestock have been evacuated by the NDRF teams. Further, pre-hospital treatment has been given to 908 rescued persons.

Around 26,401 people have been evacuated from the flood-affected low-lying areas of six districts of Delhi, out of which around 21,504 people are staying in 44 camps (including temporary relief camps as well as Pucca Buildings like schools, community centres).

The rest of the evacuated people have shifted to the places of their choice like their relatives' houses or rented accommodations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)