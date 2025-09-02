Road Caves In Due To Heavy Rainfall In Delhi's Janakpuri

A portion of a road in Delhi's Janakpuri area caved in on Tuesday evening due to waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall, officials said.

The collapse led to traffic disruptions, police said. The affected stretch has been barricaded to prevent any untoward incident. "Technical teams from MCD and DJB were called in to assess the damage and carry out repairs. First, it was just a small hole in the road, but later it expanded further up to 10 feet wide.

Nobody was injured," Rakesh Kaushik, president of a resident welfare association, told PTI videos.

VIDEO | Road caves in at Janakpuri Assembly constituency due to heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR.



There was no immediate response from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on the matter. A senior police officer said that after they received information about a massive hole on a road, a team was immediately rushed to the spot and barricaded the area. No traffic will be allowed to ply on that road.

