Water Park Or Public Pool? Gurugram Residents' Hilarious Take On Waterlogging

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Residents of Gurugram humorously reacted to severe rain and flooding, likening waterlogged roads to a waterpark. Social media was flooded with jokes while many criticised the persistent infrastructure issues. The rain caused significant traffic disruptions.

Gurugram residents are finding humour in their tragedy. After a thunderstorm and heavy rain hit Delhi-NCR Friday morning, the internet is full of videos showing the aftermath - waterlogging in several areas of the National Capital Region (NCR), uprooted trees, and traffic congestion. One such video from Gurugram has become the butt of the joke of the city's public infrastructure.

A social media user shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing their car driving on a waterlogged road. Waves are formed in the muddy water as vehicles pass through.

The person, identifying as "disgruntled taxpayer", wrote: "Few hours of rain and Gurgaon turns into a waterpark. Wonder why they don't charge GST on it."

Few hours of rain and Gurgaon turns into a waterpark. Wonder why they don't charge GST on it. pic.twitter.com/3dhXFCF24Q — Rants&Roasts (@Sydusm) May 2, 2025

The Internet joined the joke bandwagon and started comparing the waterlogged road to a public pool. A user wrote: "Marvellous, look with opportunistic mind, it's public pool."

Marvellous, look with opportunistic mind, it's public pool 🤣😎 — Arminder.S.(A.S) (@arminderpb) May 2, 2025

Another compared it to the mythological river and wrote: "Saraswati river found!"

"Even the water park isn't good quality. Can ride speed boat," joked another.

Even the water park isn't good quality. Can ride speed boat. — Puneet Bhardwaj (@onthero67095634) May 2, 2025

Some users humourously suggested to "enjoy" the free waterpark. "Government is so worried about happiness of citizens it provides entertainment & surprise of water parks at your door step each season. And above all without any cost. So enjoy the show."

Government is so worried about happiness of citizens it provides entertainment & surprise of water parks at your door step each season.And above all without any cost. So enjoy the show. — VIZHPUNEET (@vizhpuneet) May 2, 2025

Gurgaon residents exclaimed how the situation hasn't changed over the years. "I lived in Gurgaon for 5 years. Even if it rained heavily for just 5 minutes, the whole city would get completely waterlogged. And the situation is still the same today," said an X user.

I lived in Gurgaon for 5 years. Even if it rained heavily for just 5 minutes, the whole city would get completely waterlogged. And the situation is still the same today. — Rishabh Singh (@riishabhk95) May 2, 2025

Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR

Delhi had a wet Friday morning with intense storms and heavy rains. While the rain offered respite from the heatwave, it also resulted in massive waterlogging, traffic snarls, and flight delays and diversions.

"Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport. Our on-ground teams work diligently with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport said in an advisory posted on X.

Around 200 flights were delayed. The Delhi airport witnessed average delays of 21 minutes for arrivals and 61 minutes for departures, reported FlightRadar.

Many areas across Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy waterlogging today. Areas such as Dwarka Underpass, South Extension, Ring Road, Minto Road, RK Puram, and Lajpat Nagar were among the worst affected.

A woman and her three children were killed after strong winds led to a tree falling on their room in Delhi's Dwarka.