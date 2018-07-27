Yamuna Water Level A Few Centimetres Below Danger Mark: Officials

Yamuna water level: An advisory has been issued on the rising level of Yamuna in Delhi

The water level in the Yamuna in Delhi has reached 203.84 metres and is expected to touch the warning mark by Saturday morning, an official said today.

It is now flowing just 16 cm below the danger level of 204.83 metres.

"On Thursday, 1.36 lakh cusecs of water were released from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana and on Friday 83,241 cusecs were released.

"The water level in Hathnikund barrage has increased alarmingly due to heavy rainfall in the hills," a flood and control department official said.

The water discharged from Hathnikund barrage, which provides drinking water to Delhi, normally takes 72 hours to reach the city, he said.

An advisory has been issued by the department on the rise of water level, he added.

Incessant rain overnight that hit the national capital and adjoining areas also affected traffic today as the city continued to experience moderate and scattered rain.

"Delhi received 45.8 mm of rain in the last 24 hours," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. The humidity at 8.30 am was 98 per cent.

There was water-logging in several parts of the city, leading to congestion on both arterial roads and service lanes. The Delhi traffic police tweeted they are doing everything they can to keep traffic moving smoothly.

People going toward Noida from Jasola faced heavy traffic as the road has caved in. The Delhi Noida Direct flyway also experienced huge congestion.

Delhi has been experiencing rain for the last two days.

