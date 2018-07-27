Rains Continue To Lash Delhi, Schools To Remain Closed In Ghaziabad

Delhi weather: The persistent showers has led to waterlogging in parts of the city.

After a day of heavy showers across Delhi and neighbouring areas, city residents once again woke up to light but persistent showers on Friday. In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, schools have been closed on account of heavy rains in the area.

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius, which was six notches below normal, the Meteorological (MeT) department said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, it said.

The Safdarjung Observatory received 4.6 mm till 8:30 am. The persistent showers has led to waterlogging in parts of the city.

Traffic Alert



Traffic is affected at Ghazipur Murga Mandi & from Badar Pur to Mehrauli due to water logging. Kindly avoid the stretch. - Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 27, 2018

Keeping in view the weather forecast by the Metrological Department, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari passed the ordered seeking closure of schools, the officials said.

Moderate to heavy rainfall and thundershowers were reported from most places in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. According to the MET office, Orai witnessed 21 cm of rainfall, Agra and Mathura 15 cm each, Jalaun 14 cm, Agra 13 cm and Bareilly 11 cm.

Two children died after roof of a house collapsed in Bhagwanpur area last night following heavy rainfall, news agency ANI reported.

Haryana has been on alert since yesterday after the water level in Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district increased alarmingly. Residents of villages along the Yamuna river have been advised not to go near the river or let their animals venture near it, news agency IANS said.

The Met has predicted that Haryana's neighbouring hill states would continue to experience heavy rains for the next two days.

(with inputs from agencies)