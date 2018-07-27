Schools In Ghaziabad To Remain Shut Tomorrow, Heavy Rain Forecast

A road caved in Ghaziabad on Thursday amid heavy rain.

All schools in Ghaziabad will remain closed on Friday due to heavy rainfall, district officials said on Thursday.

Keeping in view the weather forecast by the Metrological Department, District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari passed the order today, the officials said.

Moderate to heavy rainfall and thundershowers were reported from most places in Uttar Pradesh. According to the MET office, Orai witnessed 21 cm of rainfall, Agra and Mathura 15 cm each, Jalaun 14 cm, Agra 13 cm and Bareilly 11 cm.

Akbarpur (Kanpur Dehat), Hamirpur CWC and Mahrari (Lalitpur) recorded 10 cm of rains each, Shahganj (Jaunpur), Aurriya, Baghpat, Maudaha (Hamirpur) and Khairagarh (Agra) 9 cm each.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 34.6 degrees Celsius in Fatehgarh and the lowest minimum temperature was 16 degrees Celsius in Orai.

The MET department has forecast rains and thundershowers at most places in eastern and western Uttar Pradesh for Friday.