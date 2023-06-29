Morning Rain Throws Delhi Out Of Gear, Many Areas Submerged, 'Orange Alert' Issued

Delhi Rain Today: Waterlogging and traffic jams were witnessed in several parts of the city.

Waterlogging and traffic jams were witnessed in several parts of the national capital after a heavy rain lashed the city this morning.

According to the traffic police, the area near the Jamia Metro Station was submerged in water.

Waterlogging issues were also reported from Sarai Kale Khan, South Extension, the stretch between Geeta Colony Ring Road and Akshardhan Temple, and many other parts of the city.

A tree uprooted on the Kali Bari Marg in central Delhi obstructed the traffic to much inconvenience of the office goers.

According to a commuter who posted on Twitter, there was long snarl on the Azadpur flyover due to an accident involving a water truck. Several other areas on Ring Road witnessed traffic congestion.

An 'orange' alert has also been issued in the city by the weather department.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings - 'green' (no action needed), 'yellow' (watch and stay updated), 'orange' (be prepared) and 'red' (take action).

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in the city during the day.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)