Heavy Rain In Delhi, Several Areas Waterlogged

Heavy rain will continue in Delhi for the next couple of hours.

Heavy rain pounded Delhi and its adjoining areas on Saturday causing waterlogging and traffic snarls at several locations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heavy rain will continue in Delhi for the next couple of hours.

The weather office has predicted light showers in the national capital along with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over the next few days.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal, while the maximum temperature is expected to be 38 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 72 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (85) category around 1.05 pm, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.