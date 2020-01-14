Delhi's Air Quality Drops To 'Very Poor' Category After Lohri

Delhi on Tuesday witnessed fog and remained partially cloudy (File)

The Air Quality on Tuesday dropped to 'very poor' category in Delhi after the bonfire festival of Lohri was celebrated under overcast conditions and scattered showers.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 306, slightly better than Monday which was 356, but still marked as hazardous for breathing.

The national capital on Tuesday witnessed fog and remained partially cloudy.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, a weather official said. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.