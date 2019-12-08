Delhi Air 'Very Poor' As Air Quality Index Crosses 370 Mark

Delhi weather: The Center-run SAFAR has advised people living in Dlehi to reduce exertion.

The air quality in Delhi remained very poor on Sunday with air quality index (AQI) crossing 350 in most parts of the national capital.

At 9 am on Sunday, the overall air quality index docked at 375 with Dhirpur, Delhi University and Chandni Chowk at 378, 383 and 389, respectively, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

At the city's major junction - IIT Delhi, Pusa Road and Mathura Road, the air quality index was recorded at 341, 366 and 396, respectively.

Residents complained of breathlessness and fatigue and have urged the government to take measures to fight the threat.

"I feel sad that despite Delhi being the capital, there is so much pollution here. The government must do something about this. Too much smoke is around," said Ganesh, a resident.

"It has been so many years that the problem of air pollution still persists in the national capital. All we can do is to keep ourselves fit," said Venkat, another resident.

Today the minimum and maximum temperature of Delhi will hover around 9 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius with the humidity at 46 per cent. A shallow fog will envelop the region throughout the day.

The Center-run SAFAR has advised people living in the national capital to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

"Take more breaks and do less intense activities. Asthmatics, keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see a doctor if you get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it said in an advisory.