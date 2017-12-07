Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Begins To Improve With Clear Skies

Delhi's air quality showed signs of improvement today with the Air Quality Index (AQI) shifting to moderate zone. This is a relief to the residents of the National Capital region from yesterday's AQI of 282 on a scale of 500, which fell under the 'poor' category, news agency PTI reported.The cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka was also interrupted due to the toxic smog conditions at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. Sri Lankan Captain Dinesh Chandimal and his team were wearing N95 anti-pollution masks to combat pollution on the second day of the match. On Wednesday, he admitted that it was tough playing in pollution. Some of the Sri Lankan players had simultaneously fallen sick.Dipankar Saha, Air Lab Chief of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), had said yesterday that, "Air quality is improving every hour and we hope it will continue to improve. The wind is blowing very easily from north to south with a speed of 4.5 m/s, which has resulted in dispersion of pollutants."The United Nations on December 5 marked the first International Smog Day. "It is a moment to remember all of the people who have died prematurely, and avoidably, because of the air pollution", the United Nations Environment Programme had said in a statement.