Delhi Police Intensifies Vehicle Checks To Enforce GRAP Stage IV Rules

Delhi Police conducted vehicle checks on Tuesday night to ensure the proper implementation of Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

GRAP Stage IV enforces a ban on the operation of Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), except those engaged in essential services.

Stage IV of GRAP has been in effect since 8:00 AM on November 18, in response to deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday wrote to Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, urging him to convene an emergency meeting with the Delhi Government, IIT Kanpur, and central government departments such as the DGCA, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and Ministry of Defence.

The meeting would aim to discuss the immediate implementation of cloud seeding as an emergency measure.

Rai stated, "The time has come to carry out artificial rainfall to break the smog layer. Last year, the Delhi Government, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, explored cloud seeding as an emergency measure to induce rain and reduce air pollution during critical periods. This year, we began preparations in August for cloud seeding, but despite several requests, a meeting has not yet been held."

He emphasised that the smog layer must be dissipated to mitigate pollution effectively. Rai added, "We are continuously working on this. We have banned BS-III petrol four-wheelers and BS-IV diesel vehicles. All trucks and diesel buses coming from outside Delhi have also been banned. Schools for Classes 10 and 12 have been closed. Office timings have been staggered. Regarding work-from-home measures, we are deliberating and will take a decision soon. We are implementing everything within our capacity and will continue to do so. Breaking the smog layer is critical."

On Monday, the Supreme Court directed Delhi and other National Capital Region (NCR) governments to strictly implement GRAP Stage IV anti-pollution measures as the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the "severe" category.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih also instructed Delhi-NCR states to immediately form teams to monitor and enforce actions under GRAP.

The court further stated that GRAP Stage IV measures must remain in force even if the AQI falls below 450. It directed all NCR states and the central government to file compliance affidavits.

