Delhi Struggles With Very Poor Air Quality, Dense Smog Reduces Visibility

The national capital continued to reel under heavy smog on Monday morning, with air quality levels remaining in the "very poor" category and several areas slipping into "severe" pollution levels.

The deteriorating conditions once again raised health concerns for residents and disrupted normal daily activities across the city.

According to data from the Sameer app, Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 366 at around 7.05 am. The worst air quality was reported from the Narela monitoring station, which logged an AQI of 418, the highest in the city so far on Monday. Several other areas, including Anand Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Rohini, and Wazirpur, also witnessed severe air quality, with AQI readings ranging between 401 and 408.

Even the least polluted parts of the city failed to offer respite. Dilshad Garden recorded the lowest AQI among the 40 monitoring stations at 301, which still falls under the "very poor" category.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI levels between 301 and 400 are categorised as "very poor", while readings between 401 and 500 are considered "severe". Such pollution levels can cause respiratory discomfort, particularly among children, the elderly, and people with pre-existing health conditions.

The dense smog also affected visibility across the national capital, prompting Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to issue a passenger advisory.

#WATCH | Delhi | Dense layer of toxic smog engulfs the runway at Indira Gandhi International Airport. pic.twitter.com/hja3Y3AL4b — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2025

In a post on the social media platform X at 9 a.m., airport authorities stated that low-visibility procedures were in place, although flight operations were continuing normally. Passengers were advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates, as delays could occur due to weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast moderate fog for the day. The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may hover near 9 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius, which was 1.3 degrees above the seasonal average. The maximum temperature settled at 18.1 degrees Celsius, adding to the cold and polluted conditions prevailing in the national capital.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)