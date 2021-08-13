Delhi Police Recover 55 Guns, Arrest 4 Men Ahead of Independence Day

The Delhi Police said the four were arrested from various parts of the city. (Representational)

Ahead of Independence Day, the police have arrested four men in three separate operations and recovered 55 pistols along with 50 live cartridges from them, officials said today.

The police said the four were arrested from various parts of the capital.

The accused have been identified as Rajveer Singh, 33, and Dheeraj Kumar, 26, both residents of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, Vinod, 48, a resident of Firozabad in UP and Dharmender alias Dharmu, 29, a resident of Bharthal in Delhi, they said.

Vinod was serving life imprisonment in an kidnapping case since 2007 and was presently on parole from April this year owing to the Covid pandemic, the police said.

"On August 7, police received information that the two UP-based arms suppliers would be supplying firearms at Outer Ring Road near Burari flyover. A trap was laid and Rajveer and Dheeraj were apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

In another operation on August 9, police apprehended Vinod from Najafgarh-Dhansa Road, the police said.

Vinod was also involved in a kidnapping case registered at New Ashok Nagar police station. In that case, he along with his associates had abducted a man and demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh from his family members. Vinod was also presently on parole, the DCP said.

In the third operation on Friday, police laid a trap in Dwarka after it got a tip-off that Dharmender, a member of the notorious Kaushal gang, would come there following which he was arrested. He was wanted in two murder cases lodged in Delhi and Gurgaon in Haryana, Mr Yadav said.

